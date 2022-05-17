Neuron promotes safer streets with ScootSafe event

Photo: Contributed

Neuron Mobility is promoting safe scooter travel with a ScootSafe event in Vernon Tuesday between 3-7 p.m. outside the Okanagan Science Centre near Polson Park.

The event coincides with Canada’s Road Safety Week and the release of new research they hope will promote safer streets.

The research looks at pedestrian perceptions of road safety and discovered that over a third of Canadians feel city roads are less safe for pedestrians than they were five years ago.

The poll surveyed more than 1,500 Canadians on behalf of Neuron. One of the biggest findings revealed that 47% of those asked felt the greatest concern for pedestrians is passenger vehicles, bicycles came in at just 12% and e-scooters and e-bikes came in at 4 and 3% respectively.

Neuron’s ScootSafe campaign will educate riders on the responsible use of e-scooters, including good parking and maintaining a safe distance from other road and path users.

These simple measures can improve safety outcomes and will help reassure the entire community, ”the company’s safety ambassadors will be providing short safety briefings and all those who attend will be able to earn credits for future rides,” says Ankush Karwal, spokesperson for Neuron.

“We are very aware of the different views of e-scooters in Canada. Many love them but we also recognize there are still some concerns in the community. For this reason, we are delighted to kick off a safety campaign to remind our riders to travel responsibly and to park safely so we can help keep the entire community safe,” Karwal says.

According to the survey, Canadians say warning messages and penalties such as bans from accessing a service, and providing a helmet for easy use on every e-scooter are among the top measures that could improve safety for both riders and pedestrians.

Neuron Mobility is committed to taking a proactive approach to road safety. The company has already implemented several measures and innovations that Canadians say e-scooter rental providers should take to improve safety.

“Neuron’s e-scooters have an excellent safety record and they are widely recognized for making a positive impact in cities. However, we can always do more, and that includes reminding people why it is so important to ride and park them safely and in a way that doesn’t impede others, particularly elderly people, wheelchair users and those with visual impairments,” Karwal says.

