Leigh Hewer is saying goodbye to Vernon Silver Star Rotary after more than 21 years of service

Photo: Contributed

Leigh Hewer is saying goodbye to the group he has served for more than two decades.

After more than 21 years of service to the Greater Vernon area and the world as a member of Vernon Silver Star Rotary, Hewer is retiring as the longest running secretary to the club and as a director at large.

Hewer plans on spending more time with his wife, Marilyn, and their grandchildren.

"Leigh has been both a leader and an inspiration to many of us at Rotary, and he will be missed. He has been indispensable to executive committee for years. But we expect to see Leigh around town and still out there making an effort to keep the greater Vernon area the best place to live and raise family," said Teresa Durning, club President.

Hewer is hailed as being instrumental in many of the programs VSS Rotary has undertaken throughout the North Okanagan and the world.