Photo: Contributed

Organizers of Western Canada’s largest slo-pitch tournament and music festival are raring to go.

After missing two years due to COVID restrictions, the Funtastic Slo Pitch Tournament and A&W Music Festival is back for 2022 - and they want to give away money.

Funds raised at Funtastic are given out by way of the Funtastic Sports Society Community Grant Program.

Jamie Austin, Funtastic Sports Society president, said the Funtastic Community Grant program is now accepting applications for 2022.

“Our mission is Building a Better Community through Sport, and the Funtastic Sports Society proudly invites qualifying community groups to submit applications,” said a press release from the society.

“This year marks the 36th year that Funtastic has contributed back to the community through its donations and grant program.”

Since 1985, donations have totalled more than $2.1 million and since the inception of the Funtastic Community Investment Grant Program in 2009, more than $250,000 has been donated for financial support to non-profit sport, recreation, and community organizations of a sport nature serving the Greater Vernon area.

Successful applicants benefit from the program with an emphasis on projects that will continue to support the growth of sport and recreation in the region.

The applications and criteria are available on the Funtastic website.

Deadline for applications is May 15, 2022

Raffle ticket and 50/50 ticket sales also support the grant program.

Prizes are two e-bikes, a stay and play at Silver Star Mountain, two inflatable paddle boards and a ball package including registration for Funtastic 2023.

The draw will take place July 3.