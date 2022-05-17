Forever Home Sanctuary hosting Fill Your Cup Women's Retreat in Lavington

Photo: Contributed

Women are being given the chance to look after themselves as well as farm animals in need of a home.

Forever Home Sanctuary is hosting the Fill Your Cup Women's Retreat “a path to amplifying passion in your life, creativity and sacred gifts” July 23.

The Lavington-area sanctuary is operated by Angie Ioakimidou and her husband Ron Hopkins with the goal of providing “a safe, caring, healthy, loving home for abused, neglected, or animals that need to be re-homed because their owners can not currently take care of them.”

At the retreat, Ioakimidou said participants will “rediscover your true nature, awaken your inner heroine, and step into your power! Your heart has beckoned you to embrace your calling and the gifts within. Now is your time to listen to your inner wisdom and take the first step toward achieving what you really desire in your life.”

The retreat will also act as a fundraiser for the sanctuary.

It takes place July 23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the sanctuary, 132 Lewis Rd.

For more information and for tickets, click here.

Tickets can also be purchased on the sanctuary's Facebook page, or by texting Ioakimidou at 778-212-0590.