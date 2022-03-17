Photo: Contributed Students at Vernon's BX Elementary School raised thousands of dollars for the citizens of Ukraine by selling bags of popcorn.

Hundreds of bags of popcorn was turned into thousands of dollars to help the citizens of Ukraine.

Students in Divisions 1 and 5 at BX Elementary School raised $1,875 by selling bags of popcorn for $1 a bag.

Teacher Steffi Van Dun said Watkins Motors then stepped up to match the amount raised, bringing the total to $3,750.

The province is matching donations made to the Red Cross, meaning the student's efforts raised $7,500 for the war-torn nation.

Before the Russian invasion of Ukraine happened the students were working on a global citizenship unit.

“They were learning about inequalities and human rights from all kinds of children around the world and then the invasion happened and our kids said 'Oh no, this is what we have been learning about. How could this happen again?” said Van Dun. “They had a lot of empathy for the situation.”

When the invasion happened, the students were learning about being change makers and taking action, which is exactly what they did.

“They said, 'We want to do something,'” said Van Dun and after a brainstorming session, the idea to sell popcorn was born.

The school's PAC donated all of the supplies needed for the fundraiser and along with matching the money raised, Watkin Motors also loaned a second popcorn machine to the fundraising effort.

The first day of the popcorn sale saw hundreds of students lined up to buy a bag.

For the remaining three days of popcorn sales, teachers took orders from students in the morning and then delivered the popcorn later in the day.

“That is a lot of popcorn,” said Van Dun, said the students learned a valuable lesson that they can make a difference.