Vernon RCMCP de-escalate a possible life-threatening situation Wednesday

Photo: Contributed



Vernon RCMP averted a potentially life-threatening situation Wednesday.

Const. Chris Terleski said at approximately 1:45 p.m., police received a call that a man at the edge of a rock outcropping was threatening to hurt himself.

Police managed to convince him to move away from the ledge and then sought medical treatment for the distraught man.

"Two of the responding officers approached the man from a safe distance and started communicating with him," said Terleski. "Using their crisis intervention and de-escalation training, they were able to convince the man to move away from the ledge and to a place of safety. The person was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

"The person who called police should be commended for their action.They recognized this was a life-threatening situation and did the right thing by reaching out for help."

The Interior Health Crisis Line Network can be reached at 1-888-353-2273 for immediate assistance. The Suicide Hotline can be reached at 1-800-SUICIDE (784-2433).