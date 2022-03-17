More than $4 million in pandemic grants distributed to small businesses in Vernon-Monashee

Photo: Jon Manchester

More than $4 million in grants has been distributed to help small businesses in Vernon-Monashee adapt and recover from the impacts of the pandemic, says local MLA Harwinder Sandhu.

“Our business community in the Interior is so resilient and the workers and owners have been so incredible throughout the pandemic,” Sandhu says in a press release.

“I’m happy we were able to provide supports to help manage these challenges, and so proud of their efforts to keep people safe and working.”

The grants were distributed through a combination of programs, including the Small and Medium-Sized Business Recovery Grant and Circuit Breaker Grant. Together, they have provided more than $530 million in support for nearly 30,000 businesses across the province.

Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation Ravi Kahlon adds: “As we take the next step in putting the pandemic behind us, our government wants to thank all of the B.C. businesses that helped get us here. Your incredible determination, hard work and adaptability are why B.C. continues to lead the country in economic recovery.

“In total, the Province has now exceeded the initial commitment to provide more than $1.5 billion to help people, businesses and communities impacted by the pandemic with our economic recovery plan.”

The two business programs provided $53 million in the Thompson-Okanagan to help approximately 3,400 businesses, the government says.