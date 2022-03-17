Superstore employees in Vernon allegedly threatened by man with knife

Photo: Contributed

Vernon RCMP are investigating after a man allegedly pulled a knife on grocery store employees this week.

Witnesses tell Castanet there were up to six police cars at the Real Canadian Superstore on Tuesday.

Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski says police were called to the Anderson Way business over a weapons complaint.

“Shortly after 10 p.m., a man who was banned from entering the store was asked to leave and was followed out of the building by staff,” says Terleski.

“Once outside, the man allegedly pulled out a knife and threatened one of the employees.”

Police were not able to locate the suspect, who fled the scene before they arrived.

“The suspect has been identified, and the incident remains under investigation,” says Terleski.