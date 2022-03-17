Ribbons of Green Society pushes for multi-use path in Coldstream

Photo: Google Maps

The Ribbons of Green Society is seeking a multi-use pathway along Aberdeen Road in Coldstream.

A letter to council this week proposes the path would between Highway 6 and Kalamalka Road.

In the letter, society president Harold Sellars says a sewer project planned for 2022-24 will provide an opportunity to add the pathway.

Sellars notes improvements to the Aberdeen-Kalamalka and Aberdeen-Middleton Drive intersections were recommended in 2004.

“We believe those intersections deserve improvements at this time, for pedestrian and cyclist use as well as motor vehicles,” Sellars says. “As Canadian society moves towards less motor vehicle use and more outdoor recreation, these improvements make sense as community assets and also for the safety of all.”

Current and projected developments on the eastern half of Middleton Mountain will only add to traffic flow and safety concerns on Aberdeen Road, he adds.

“In addition, the popularity of e-bikes and e-scooters has and will continue to place more of these instruments of transportation on our roads,” says Sellars. “It has also been communicated to us that parents and children are concerned for their safety as they use Aberdeen Road as a route to/from school. We understand that there are significant challenges to providing such a pathway, but we trust that you will find a way and we thank you for that.”

Council also received several emails from residents supporting the trail.

“This would be the ideal time to finally put in a safe path that numerous groups have asked council for over the years. As Coldstream continues to grow, our roads have become busier, and with Aberdeen being a main arterial road into the heart of Coldstream, it seems that a safe path for pedestrians should already be in place,” one email stated.

“Over the years, council has been approached and presented to by many community groups and residents all seeking the same thing, a safe pedestrian path along Aberdeen. Please think of our future, act now and work towards a safe path for our community. Now is the time to add to the proposed plans.”