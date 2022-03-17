Vernon RCMP are looking for Dustin Heltman who may be in the North Okanagan or Shuswap area

Photo: RCMP Dustin Heltman

Vernon RCMP are hoping the public can help them find a wanted man.

Dustin Daniel Heltman, 30, is wanted for breach of release order and driving while disqualified and is believed to be in the North Okanagan or Shuswap area.

Heltman is described as six-feet tall, 190 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Heltman, is asked to contact local police.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a tip online.

