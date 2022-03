Photo: File photo

A Vernon hockey coach and businessman will learn his fate next month after being convicted of sexual assault last week.

Keith Gordon Grant Chase, who was born in 1967, was found guilty of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old hockey player some 20 years ago.

The charge against Chase was filed in February 2021.

Chase, who owns and operates Chasers Bottle Depot in Vernon, will be back in court on April 19 where he will be sentenced for the assault.