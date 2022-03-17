Coldstream Community Hall and Childcare Facility is rising from an empty lot

Work on the multi-million dollar Coldstream Community Hall and Childcare Facility is well underway.

Last month, heavy machinery was working a plot of land where the Coldstream Women’s Institute Hall used to be, and this week construction crews were starting work on the foundation of the building.

Federal and provincial grant funding totalled $5,092,365 for the project, while Coldstream provided the land.

Just under $2.1 million in infrastructure funding will pay for the community hall portion of the project, while the Childcare BC New Spaces Fund is providing $3 million for the daycare.

Trevor Seibel, with the District of Coldstream, said if all goes according to plan, the facility will be open by January 2023.

“With all of the supply chain demand issues around the world that could be flexible but that is what we are working towards at this point,” Seibel said.

“When it's completed we will have 84 childcare spaces and a brand-new community hall that will host approximately 200 people for events and gatherings.”

Heavy machinery is also in place to being construction on the Coldstream Station project at the north end of the Okanagan Rail Trail.

Upon completion, it will provide a central gathering area with access to the rail trail – complete with an event plaza, public washrooms, public parking and visitor information.

The station is being built in a large lot next to the Alpine Centre on Kalamalka Road and will help ease parking challenges associated with the trail.

The area will be closed to the public for the duration of construction, which is expected to be complete in advance of the 2022 summer season.