W.L. Seaton Secondary school in Vernon holds spirit week event leading to old costumes roaming the streets

Mitchell Martin

Spirit week at W.L. Seaton Secondary school in Vernon leaked out into downtown Wednesday afternoon.

Two students from the school were walking down 30th ave dressed in garments from days gone by one of the student's mom's scored for them.

"My mom works at O'Keefe ranch, so she was able to get us the costumes from there," said one of the students.

They said a lot of students went for the '60-'80s look. Not a lot took on the task of going back over a century in time.

The girls mentioned they would be open to dressing like this every day if they didn't get sideways looks while walking down the street.