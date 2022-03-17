Lumby woman files lawsuit because landslide made home uninhabitable

Photo: File photo Donna Sharpe filed a notice of civil claim because her home was literally sliding out from underneath her.

A Lumby woman has named multiple parties in a lawsuit filed in Vernon Supreme Court after having to abandon her home.

On March 11, Donna Sharpe filed a notice of civil claim because her home was literally sliding out from underneath her.

Castanet spoke with Sharpe in August 2020 when she said the land her Albers Road home sits on was slowly sinking, and provincial officials told her she does not qualify for natural disaster relief.

Sharpe said the land her home sits on was approved for development by the province in the 1990s.

“In April (2020), the land started sinking and apparently it was a known landslide by the provincial government, by the RDNO, by the ministry of transportation,” said Sharpe in the 2020 interview. Sharpe said she was told at the time by the RDNO to have a geo-tech look at the land which she said has found land on seven properties is falling, but hers is the only home in danger.

The lawsuit has been filed against the Regional District of North Okanagan, the B.C. Ministries of Transport, Environment, Health the B.C. Land Reserve Commission.

The suit also names the original owner of the property, referred to as John Doe, businessperson Marvin Lentz, the Gentel Technology Corporation, Golder Associates, Guy King Construction, Shoesmith Land Surveyors and Jay Hack Esq., a lawyer at Davison Lawyers.

The notice of claim states the defendants “knew, or ought to have known, that the original parcel (of land) would be unsafe for any habitation or development of any kind.”

In 2020, Sharpe had lived in the home for 18 years.

The lawsuit claims there was evidence of land slippage dating back to 1997. In August of that year a stop work order on the property was issued for not having a permit, engineering required because of hazard soil movement and slide area.

The building permit was re-issued later that year.

In 1999, the regional district completed a final building inspection and granted occupancy for the building and in 2000 approved a subdivision in the area.

When the subdivision was granted, the regional district proposed a covenant be put in place so it wouldn't be responsible if there was to be a flood or erosion. The covenant also applied to the province.

Also in the notice of claim is a letter sent to the regional district from local residents next to the affected property stating: "The land in question is suspect and regarded locally as not being suitable for residential buildings. Land to the east and west of the area proposed for subdivision has had a massive land slippage over the years. In fact... purchased this land and house very cheaply because a massive land slippage had occurred in the front of the unfinished house. At the time of purchase, a corner at the front of the house was hanging unsupported above the precipice."

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

When Sharpe was forced to abandon her home in 2020, she was granted some short-term assistance for living accommodations.

At the time, RDNO chairperson Kevin Acton said the situation is “heartbreaking,” but there is little the regional district can do.

Acton said when the house was initially constructed, the RDNO asked for a geo-tech report which said the land was suitable to build on.

Acton said district officials have explored different avenues to help Sharpe, but unfortunately there is nothing that it can do.

Acton, who is also the mayor of Lumby, said Sharpe's case is a difficult one, and said she may have to look at legal action against the geo tech that approved construction of the home in the first place.