The newly-elected chief and council of the Little Shuswap Band have decided not to allow mosquito treatment on their lands

There will be no mosquito control in Scotch Creek area for 2022.

The newly-elected chief and council of the Little Shuswap Band have decided not to allow treatment on their lands and in areas of significant mosquito breeding.

The mosquito-control program in Scotch Creek was previously cancelled in 2020. However, following citizen complaints and discussion with BC Parks and the previous chief and council, the program was reinstated in 2021.

With the band lands and Shuswap Lake Provincial Park and campground being hit the hardest by mosquitoes, the program became less effective when those areas were removed from the treatment program.

Chief, council and the Little Shuswap Lake Band voiced concerns about inadequate research confirming there are no environmental risks, also leading to their decision to pull the plug.

A decision the CRSD respects, says Electoral Area F Director Jay Simpson who also voices some concern.

"We are respectful of the Little Shuswap Lake Band's decision, as they are the ones who have the authority over their lands," says Simpson.

"The CSRD and the band are good neighbours, but even good neighbours don't always agree on every issue that crosses over boundary lines on a map. The important thing is to keep the lines of communication open between us."

Simpson mentioned he is hopeful to meet with the new chief and council and share information about mosquito control.