Vernon nurse was first to write an opioid agonist treatment prescription

Photo: Contributed Crystal Head, of Vernon, was the first registered nurse in B.C. to write an opioid agonist treatment (OAT) prescription for opioid-use disorder.

It has been a year since a Vernon nurse led the way in helping those dealing with opioid issues.

One year ago, Crystal Head, of Vernon was the first registered nurse in B.C. to write an opioid agonist treatment (OAT) prescription for opioid-use disorder, as part of the provincial government’s overdose response.

Since that time, the nurse prescriber team with Interior Health has grown to include 16 nurses, working in 11 communities to support people with opioid-use disorder.

Those communities include 100 Mile House, Castlegar, Cranbrook, the Elk Valley, Nelson, Penticton, Lillooet, Revelstoke, Trail, Kelowna and Vernon.

“We are tackling the toxic drug crisis from every angle. British Columbia is first province in Canada to let nurses prescribe medication-assisted treatment for opioid-use disorder,” said Sheila Malcolmson, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions.

“On my visit to Vernon and Kelowna this week, I had the privilege of meeting some of the dedicated nurses on the prescriber team and hear first-hand about how their ability to prescribe medication assisted treatment is making an impact in their community. Expansion of nurse prescribing in the Interior is an important part of building the system of substance use care people need.”

In the past year, IH nurse prescribers have written more than 450 prescriptions for suboxone, an important OAT medication to support people with opioid-use disorders.

The creation of the nurse prescriber role in early 2021, represented a significant change in B.C.’s health-care system and an important move to better support people in rural and remote areas.

In September 2020, a public health order was issued by Dr. Bonnie Henry to enable nurse prescribing with the goal of increasing access to medication-assisted treatment and safer alternatives to the toxic illicit drug supply.

Registered nurses (RNs) and registered psychiatric nurses (RPNs) were initially trained to prescribe Suboxone.

IH and other health authorities then worked together with the BC Centre on Substance Use (BCCSU), BC College of Nurses and Midwives and the Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions to implement, monitor and expand nursing scope in treating opioid use disorder.

The service expanded in November 2021 when the BCCSU made provincial training available for nurses to prescribe the titration, bridging and continuation of slow release oral morphine (SROM) and methadone.

Nurse prescribers across the province put in many hours to meet the required college standards, limits and conditions to prescribe medication.

Vernon RPN Kyle Boulton wrote the first prescription for SROM on Feb. 16, 2022 and continues to help clients access treatment in his Okanagan community.