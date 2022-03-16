Vernon's Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery giving proceeds of all vodka sales to help Ukrainian refugees

Photo: Contributed

A Vernon distillery is brewing up funds for the citizens of Ukraine.

Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery will be donating 100 per cent of all proceeds from the sale of all lines of its vodkas until the end of March.

At the end of the month, the distillery will tabulate the sales of all of three of its vodka lines, in all size formats (1.75L, 750ml, 375ml, and 50ml), and will be donating 100 per cent of the proceeds to the Ukraine Emergency fund through Canada's branch of the UN Refugee Agency UNHCR.

“Any bottles that you have already purchased in March, or any bottles that you purchase through the end of the month, either for yourself or for your restaurant, lounge or liquor store, will be included in this effort to hopefully help make this horrific situation a little better for the families affected,” the distillery said in a press release.

Ukraine was attacked three weeks ago by Russian forces.