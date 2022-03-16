Vernon man has been arrested for alleged robbery and assault in Cherryville

Photo: Contributed

Vernon RCMP have made an arrest for an alleged violent robbery in Cherryville.

Const, Chris Telreski said on March 5, police received a report of a disturbance at a business in the 1100-block of Highway 6 in Cherryville.

“Witnesses told the responding officer that shortly before 2 p.m., the suspect entered the store, gathered a number of items, and left without paying,” said Terleski.

“Several people in the store intervened to stop the theft and were allegedly assaulted by the suspect prior to him fleeing the scene.”

The suspect was identified using information provided by witnesses and was later located and arrested by police.

A 37-year old Vernon man faces a number of potential criminal charges in relation to the incident and remains in custody at this time pending his next court appearance.

The findings of the investigation have been submitted to the British Columbia Prosecution Service for a full charge assessment.