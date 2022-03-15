Work begins Wednesday on next phase of Silver Star Road multi-use path

Photo: Contributed

Be prepared for a detour as the City of Vernon begins the next phase of construction on the multi-use pathway along Silver Star Road.

Starting Wednesday morning, crews will begin work on the path near Blackcomb Way in the Foothills.

Southbound traffic will move as usual down Silver Star road, however, northbound traffic will be detoured, which is expected to last until the end of June.

Local residents will be provided with the means for accessible transportation in the area.

The city reminds all road users to slow down in construction zones and along detour routes, obey all traffic control measures, and watch for workers and other travellers in the area.

Additional updates on the project will be provided as they become available.

When complete, the path will provide a new active transportation route between the Foothills and Pleasant Valley Road.