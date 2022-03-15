Vernon RCMP employee wins award

Photo: Contributed

North Okanagan resident Cathrine Jacobson has won an RCMP award after years of hard work.

The award goes to the most hardworking crime and intelligence analysts and recognizes an individual who has shown outstanding diligence, perseverance and work ethic.

"She has a very positive and concise attitude towards her work and constantly delivers the end product," said Jordan Metcalf, director of RCMP criminal analysis program

Jacobson has been with the program since 2010 and is the sole analyst at Vernon North Okanagan, taking in a large variety and volume of requests.

One of her main accomplishments was her role in developing the detachment concept program into its most recent bulletin form.

"On a regular basis, Cathrine has identified crime groups and crime sprees leading to the arrest and convictions of not only Vernon North Okanagan criminals but criminals throughout the entire Southeast District," explained Metcalf.

Jacobson recieved a huge round of applause from city council Monday as she stood and posed for pictures with her new award.