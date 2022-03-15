Explore Bollywood, nature and all things art at the North Okanagan Children's Festival

Photo: Contributed

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre is hosting a new music festival to let the children sing and dance.

The inaugural North Okanagan Children's Festival will give kids the opportunity to learn the world of music.

The festival will start with an exploration of the world of birds and trees, followed by a performance featuring catchy tunes and Bollywood dancing.

In the "Moving Resting Nesting" performance, musicians and dancers guide families through a story with characters, magical objects and interactive dance performances, trying to get kids to wonder about the world around them.

The Kerplunks will perform at the event, known for their high energy and colourful performances of their original kid's songs.

Vintage silent film styling, shadow puppetry, stop motion animation projections, dance and live music are some of the things you will see when attending the Ideas Bobert performance.

And last but not least, a Bollywood performance from Vancouver's own Bollywood star, Karima Essa.

"We felt like this was an opportunity to go all out and give families engaging and entertaining performances that teach the kids about the world and themselves," says Erin Kennedy, artistic director. "Come meet other families and inspire young minds at the North Okanagan Children's Festival."

Tickets for the North Okanagan Children's Festival are Pay-What-You-Can. Tickets are available through the Ticket Seller Box Office at 250-549-SHOW (7469) or online.

Festivities get underway at 10:30 am on Saturday, March 19