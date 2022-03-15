Floodplain development will be sent back for provincial and water board input

Photo: City of Vernon

Vernon city council will seek more input on design elevations for the new floodplain development.

The changes would create a new flood hazard development permit area under a proposed floodplain management bylaw.

The bylaw would establish flood protection regulations for development in certain areas.

The design elevation of Okanagan Lake has been differed, and staff have been directed to correspond with the Okanagan Basin Water Board, as well as the provincial government to get their input on what would be appropriate for that design elevation.

At present, the province recommends a flood construction level along Okanagan Lake of 343.90 metres above sea level, which is equivalent to a 1 in 200-year flood event plus 0.61 metres of "freeboard."

Floodplain mapping on the lake was last updated in 1991. Since then, an additional 30 years of data has been collected, along with record-breaking flood events in 2017 and 2018.

These changes are being considered because the city does not have bylaws on the books requiring applicants to site their developments above the flood construction level.

Differing these to get further consideration will not have an impact on structural mitigation processes that are happening simultaneously but could impact future plans.