Indoor volleyball dome proposed to Vernon city council

Vernon's Sky Volleyball Club is proposing a new domed arena that will include tons of amenities.

It would feature space for eight hard courts, four sand courts, spectator bleachers, training space, a child-care area 6,000-square-foot attached accessory building, change rooms, a lobby and pro shop.

Representatives from the club expect the project to cost about $4 million when all is said and done, with a similar timeline to a Kelowna dome recently constructed in four months.

The club has been extremely successful, sending ten athletes off to college every year.

Coun. Kari Gares spoke in support of the project.

"Being a female in sports, anytime we can keep girls at play is a huge benefit. It leads to great successes down the road. It teaches them determination, leadership skills, everything we need for a very strong community," she said at Monday's council meeting.

Sky Volleyball says that the facility doesn't need another activity run out of it as the program should allow the building to be in use almost all day and night with the exception of cleaning hours.

Currently, the club runs 22 teams on two courts and thinks the addition of the eight courts will give them flexibility with running youth activities with recreation adult use as well.

Coun. Akbal Mund also backed the project.

"I'm fully in support of this new facility. For $4 million dollars, I mean, we just built an ice rink for thirteen," said councillor Mund

"Imagine if we could get a couple of domes somewhere, we will have a nice discussion next council meeting. I'm sure about how we can fit you guys into this community somewhere anyways."

Council was in favour of the idea generally speaking but the proposal is in the early stages. Details such as location, timeline or when a decision could be made is set yet.