Precautionary Water Quality Advisory - Grindrod Water

Grindrod Water (GRW), in conjunction with Interior Health, advises customers supplied by Grindrod Water they are on a Precautionary Water Quality Advisory (WQA).

The WQA is in effect until sampling results confirm that the drinking water is safe.

While water service to customers is being restored, you may experience some turbidity, which is normal.

Please run the cold water in your bathtub and other taps and appliances until the water runs clear.

Until the WQA is rescinded, customers should exercise caution when using water for consumption purposes.

All customers, especially young children, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems, may choose to boil their water for at least one minute when using for purposes, such as:

Drinking

Brushing teeth

Washing fruits & vegetables to be eaten raw

Preparing any food

Making beverages or ice

Due to an equipment failure that caused a loss of water, all customers who receive water from GRW are on a WQA.

A power outage or other event causing loss of water to GRW customers can lead to depressurization of the distribution pipes increasing the risk of back siphonage.

The RDNO is required to issue a WQA and complete water sampling to ensure the continued safety of the water system.

The level of service and treatment via clarification, filtration, and chlorination provided by the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) has been maintained.

This precautionary measure is based on the American Water Works Association (AWWA) standards.



Customers will be notified of any updates at www.rdno.ca/news