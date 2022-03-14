With spring approaching quickly, here are some things you should know before taking off for a hike

Mitchell Martin

With spring quickly approaching, outdoor activities are back, but there are some things you should know prior to getting out.

Hiking is one of the more popular activities around town, with hiking spots around Kal Lake, Predator Ridge and Rattlesnake Point, among others.

Mark Murdoch, an employee at Valhalla Pure Outfitters and a chiropractor, says hiking provides many health benefits.

"Regular hiking is very good cardiovascular activity, and that's one of the most important things we need long term to sustain us as human beings, but there is also a huge mental health benefit to it as well," said Murdoch.

"When you just immerse yourself in nature, it's really good for the mental health and physical health side of things."

According to Harvard Health Publishing, being out in nature can act as natural stress relief. "Spending time in green space — nature preserves, woodlands, and even urban parks — may ease people's stress levels," the article states.

That proves true for Vernon native and frequent hiker Brenda Keay.

"The meditative quality of hiking is what really appeals to me, just that meditation and forest bathing, just taking it in really appeals to me," said the long-time hiker.

The health benefits are tremendous, but to reap them, being ready for whatever the weather has in store for you is equally important.

When transitioning seasons, you can gear down, but not too much where you could leave yourself exposed to a change in temperature.

"Ability to manage the change in temperatures is big. You want to have a good insulation layer, probably something waterproof, and then as you get into spring and potentially high temperatures, something with SPF protection would be key also," said Murdoch.

If you are new to hiking and are not too sure what to get or how to properly gear yourself, BCoutdoorproject offers a great list of where to start.

Included in their ten hiking essentials are waterproof matches in a waterproof container, a headlamp with extra batteries, a patch kit, multi-tool and a tarp/emergency blanket.

If you are interested in picking up hiking or already do and your just looking for new spots, Valhalla offers a great cheat sheet online with already built-in itineraries.