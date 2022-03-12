Kelowna Stands With Ukraine held a rally in Vernon Saturday

Photo: Darren Handschuh Kelowna Stands With Ukraine held a rally in Vernon's Polson park Saturday.

The president of Kelowna Stands With Ukraine was in Vernon Saturday to drum up support for the embattled nation.

Denys Storozhuk, who is originally from Ukraine and was speaking at a rally in Polson Park Saturday, said there are ways people can help from within the Okanagan.

“The easiest way to help is with a financial donation. We actually have a donor in Victoria who is matching every dollar,” Storozhuk said, adding people can send an e-transfer to [email protected]

“Other than financial donations, we can accept donations in the form of specific medical supplies, tactical supplies and we are looking for locals who would like to donate their time,” he said.

For more information, visit the Kelowna Stands With Ukraine Facebook page.

Also at the rally was North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold.

“There are still roadblocks and hurdles that are in the way for a quick transition into Canada for Ukrainians,” said Arnold, adding a more streamlined system for Ukrainian refugees to enter Canada is still weeks away.

Arnold said the Conservative opposition said they are continuing to press the Liberal government “for further sanctions against Putin's friends and allies and to increase the military support to the Ukraine so they can defend their country.

“At this point I don't think that would include boots on the ground, but military devices that the Ukrainian military can use to defend their country.”