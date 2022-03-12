Vernon city council will get update on multi-year strategic plan Monday

Photo: Contributed

A lot happened in the City of Vernon last year, and civic leaders will get a report on all of it at Monday's regular council meeting.

Elected officials will be getting an update on the city's multi-year strategic plan that spans from 2019 to 2022.

Councillors will receive a report from staff focusing on the status of the 2021 Action Plan.

Council has earmarked $10 million from the Fortis BC Legacy Fund towards the new Kin Race

Track Athletic Park. The new Civic Memorial Park is under construction at the former Civic Arena site, and planning is underway to bring the new Active Living Centre to referendum in the fall.

Two new childcare centres are under construction near the Recreation Centre and Lakers Clubhouse with the help of provincial grants.

The Climate Action Plan has been adopted and the focus is now on implementation to both mitigate emissions and adapt to changing climate.

The report states residents embraced the community compost collection bins and now curbside organics collection will begin in May 2022.

Flood mapping has been completed for the community and is the foundation for a new food response plan, mitigation works to reduce the impacts and new conditions for development in the floodplain. The The overall 2022 budget increase of 6.88 per cent included two new firefighters, 2.32 per cent for RCMP services and 1.9 per cent dedicated to renewal of core municipal infrastructure.

More than $18 million in infrastructure projects took place in 2021, including the revitalization of 3lst Street and 37th Avenue, planning for improvements to lake access points, stormwater management and the initial construction of a multi-use path on Silver Star Road between Pleasant Valley Road and Blackcomb Way.

More than 3,000 evacuees were registered at the Emergency Support Services (ESS) reception centre due to the White Rock Lake wildfire. Vernon served as home base for more than 500 BC Wildfire Service firefighters and support personnel at the Kin Race Track, Kal Tire Place and Vernon Regional Airport.

Some 170 volunteers worked for 40 continuous days in support of evacuees.

At its special meeting of June 9, administration will provide an update of the 2021-22 Action Plan and seek council's guidance on the 2023 budget, which will inform the development of the budget for council's consideration in December.