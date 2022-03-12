Okanagan Military Tattoo will take place at Vernon's Kal Tire Place in July

Photo: Contributed

The Okanagan Military Tattoo is back.

The popular event was put on hold due to COVID restrictions for the past two years, but it's scheduled to return to Kal Tire Place July 23-24.

“The past two years haven’t been easy for anyone, however, we are now looking forward to 2022 and we are committed to delivering a thrilling and uplifting spectacle for our audiences,” said Norm Crerar, OMT president.

The OMT is Vernon’s largest annual indoor event with more than 500 performers and 100 volunteers.

While the full line-up of performers will not be finalized until May, the Naden Band of the Royal Canadian Navy plan to attend.

Discussions are ongoing with the Calgary Stampede Band of Outriders, the Canadian Scottish Regiment’s Pipes & Drums, the Calgary Police Service Pipe Band, Dueling Trumpets, Langley Ukelele Ensemble, OMT Dancers, Kelowna, Kamloops, Shuswap, Kelowna & Kalamalka pipe bands, BC Dragoons, AL Fortune High School Drum Line and more.

The Tattoo is also a major economic driver for the Greater Vernon economy with roughly half of the 500 performers, and their families, spending several nights in area hotels and dining in area restaurants.

Tickets can be purchased at the TicketSeller box office at the Performing Arts Centre, 3800 – 33rd St., by phone at 250-549-7469 or online.

All seating is reserved and discounts are available for groups of 10 or more.

To encourage youth to become better informed about Canada’s military heritage, one free youth ticket (age 18 and under) will be provided free of charge with each adult, senior or veteran ticket purchased.