Appeal of January 10 election which saw close race for chief

Photo: Contributed Doug Thomas

An appeal to the 2022 Splatsin election has been filed.

According to a post on the Splatsin website, the complaints and appeal board is currently addressing a formal appeal of the Jan. 10 election.

“This review is in accordance with the procedures set out in the Splatsin Custom Election Code,” a statement on the website says.

“As per the code, a decision on the appeal will be released by April 11, 2022.”

The election saw long-time Kukpi7 (Chief) Wayne Christian unseated by former Tkwamipla7 (councillor) Doug Thomas by just five votes.

Thomas received 89 votes to Christian's 84 votes.