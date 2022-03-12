North Okanagan RCMP called after several shots were fired at an Enderby area home

Photo: Contributed

One person was injured after several shots were fired at a house in Enderby last week.

Const. Chris Terleski said on Wednesday, March 9 at approximately 7:30 p.m., police from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a call for shots fired at a residence on a rural property in Enderby.

Investigators confirmed someone discharged a firearm several times towards the home and fled the scene before police arrived.

Terleski said three people were inside the home at the time, one of which required medical attention for what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

“We are seeking information from anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident,” said Terleski,.

“If you were in the area of Enderby-Grindrod Road and Anderson Road, between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., on Wednesday, March 9, and observed any suspicious activity, or have dash cam footage, please contact us.”

The investigation is ongoing and police believe the shooting was not a random act.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Enderby office of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-838-6818.