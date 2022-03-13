Killiney Beach, on Okanagan Lake, named after Killiney Hill in Dublin, Ireland

Photo: Greater Vernon Museum and Archives

May the road rise up to meet you this St. Patrick’s Day.

Vernon is home to a healthy Irish population, which is reflected in some of its place names. Killiney Beach, originally called Sproul’s Landing by the region’s settler population, is situated on Westside Road. Of course, long before the area bore either of these names, it was known to and used by the Syilx People of the Okanagan Nation.

The beach was named after Killiney Hill in Dublin, Ireland. Killiney Hill is a popular destination for hikers, drawn to its spectacular views of Dublin, the Irish Sea and the mountains of Wales.

The hill is also topped by an obelisk built in 1742 in remembrance of the victims of the Irish Famine of 1740-41.

Sproul’s Landing was a stop for the sternwheelers of Okanagan Lake. Some stops along the lake, including Sproul’s Landing, were unscheduled, and the ships would only halt at these smaller settlements on occasion.

In order to request the S.S. Sicamous to make an unscheduled stop during its trips between Penticton and Vernon, residents would need to stand on the shore waving a white flag during the day, or light two bonfires at night.

When Harry Percy Hodges decides to settle at Sproul’s Landing in 1903, he changed its name to reflect his Irish roots. In addition to running his own farm, Hodges also worked as a bookkeeper at the Coldstream Ranch.

He later married Arabel M. Ricardo, sister to W.C. Ricardo, the ranch’s manager. The couple had at least one child, a son named John.

Hodges passed away in Victoria in 1922.

Gwyn Evans is the research and communications co-ordinator with the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives.