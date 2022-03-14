Monthly parking passes generated $102,960 for City of Vernon in 2021

Photo: Jon Manchester

Following lineups at City Hall beginning in the early hours of the morning to secure coveted downtown parking passes, council directed staff last month to come back with a report on the process behind their sale.

The city doesn't have an option to buy the passes online, and they are highly sought after, with downtown workers lining up as early as 6 a.m. to buy them.

Payment must be made in person with cash, cheque or debit card.

The monthly parking passes go on sale at the beginning of December each year and are sold to the public on a first-come, first-served basis.

The majority of buyers purchase multiple months of parking, the report to council states.

"Sales start at 8:30 a.m. and are generally done within a couple of hours. Two cashiers and a runner work with the public to make the process as quick as possible," the report goes on.

On the first day of sales in December 2021, except for one customer, all sales of 2022 parking passes listed were for multiple parking spots for the year.

The city manages seven parking areas in the downtown area – with lots at 29th Street, 31st Avenue, 27A Avenue (across from Fruit Union Plaza), 33rd Avenue, along the CP Rail line, adjacent to the downtown transit hub, and the downtown parkade.

Some lots allow monthly permitted parking only, while others have both monthly and daily parking.

The transit lot's 10 monthly parking spots were all sold to one customer on the first day of sales, the report notes.

The quest for parking will only get tighter once the proposed downtown cultural centre is built, taking up much of the space at the 31st Avenue lot.

The parkade offers the greatest number of monthly spots, with 180. The 29th Street lot has 66.

In total, the sale of monthly passes generated $102,960 for the city in 2021.