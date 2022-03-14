Vernon council to consider official community plan changes to address flood plain development

Photo: City of Vernon

Vernon city council will consider amendments to the official community plan addressing flood plain management and development.

The changes would create a new flood hazard development permit area under a proposed flood plain management bylaw.

The bylaw would establish flood protection regulations for development in such areas.

This follows a report received last month on a flood mapping, risk analysis, and mitigation study that identified BX and Vernon Creek flood plains and recommended construction setbacks.

ln addition, flood construction levels along Okanagan Lake have been recommended by the Okanagan Basin Water Board's own mapping.

Currently, the province recommends a flood construction level along Okanagan Lake of 343.90 metres, which is equivalent to a 1 in 200-year flood event plus 0.61 metres of "freeboard."

Flood plain mapping on the lake was last updated in 1991. Since then, an additional 30 years of data has been collected, as well as record breaking flood events in 2017 and 2018.

The city is looking at the changes as its currently does not have bylaws to require applicants site their developments above the flood construction level.

"Now that the city has documented the risk within the flood plain, we must act to make developers aware of the potential for flood hazard impacts on their property. The flood mapping from these studies has made it clear that these properties are at high risk to be impacted by flooding, and it is in the best interests of the property owners to prepare for those impacts. Current practice is to recommend that flood risk be considered in any development plans. The proposed new regulations would make this mandatory," a report to city council states.