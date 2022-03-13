City of Vernon hiring to fill summer safety ambassador program

Photo: City of Vernon

The City of Vernon is hiring to fill its summer safety ambassador program.

The city is looking for four ambassadors for the program, which runs from May 24 to Aug. 19.

The program offers a unique opportunity for individuals looking towards a career in enforcement, education, human services worker, or nursing, the city says.

Recruits receive training from the city, bylaw department, RCMP, frontline service providers, and Interior Health.

Members will promote community safety and assist with outreach programs as good-will ambassadors for the city.

Ambassadors will patrol the city on foot and by bicycle, document incidents of graffiti and vandalism, work closely with the Community Safety Office, and may be required to assist in providing emergency services.

The job pays $18 an hour, and the competition closes March 27.