Photo: Jon Manchester

Policing costs are about to go up in Vernon.

The city received a letter from the national police force's E Division Headquarters on March 3 advising of revisions to the multi-year financial plan.

The changes will cost the city an additional $89,795 for 2022.

That brings the 2022 RCMP contract budget to $11,555,852, up from $11,466,057.

That equals a 0.2% increase.

The increase is expected to be funded from 2022 taxation.