City, Downtown Vernon Association working on potential 30th Avenue closure again this summer

Photo: Jon Manchester

City of Vernon staff are working with the Downtown Vernon Association on the potential closure of the 2900 block of 30th Avenue again this summer.

City council is expected to hear next month the results of a DVA survey on support for a proposed repeat of last year's closure and a proposal for a similar closure this year.

Staff from the Economic Development & Tourism department are working with the DVA on the details of a potential street closure for July and August.

Last summer's trial pedestrianization of the block was hit by record heat and wildfire smoke, limiting its success.

The block was closed to vehicles for 63 days, from July 1 to Sept. 7.

Business reception was mixed, with some asking for early consultation so they have time to plan for their involvement.

The removal of COVID restrictions this fall could also attract more people to restaurants and businesses on the block.