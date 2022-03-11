Weekend Vernon rally to call for transition away from fossil fuels

Photo: Pixabay

A rally is planned Saturday in Vernon to demand Parliament pass a "Just Transition" Act.

The rally is scheduled for noon in front of North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold's Vernon office on 29th Street.

“This action is one of many dozens happening across the country on March 12 to draw attention to the urgent need for just transition legislation,” the organizers say in a press release.

“Climate scientists just put out another terrifying report on what will happen if we don’t urgently stop burning fossil fuels, and you don’t have to be an expert to see that this is a serious crisis. Last year in Canada alone, climate disasters caused billions of dollars in damage, killed hundreds of people and destroyed whole communities. We are gathering because we want our politicians to organize and get to work on a just transition.”

The group is pushing for federal legislation to kickstart a rapid transition away from fossil fuels that will create green jobs.

“The Just Transition Act is the most important missing piece of climate legislation in Canada, and it needs to pass this sitting of the House of Commons,” says Katie Rae Perfitt, senior organizing specialist with 350.org.

“We cannot tackle the climate crisis without rapidly phasing out fossil fuels. Canadians deserve immediate action from our federal government to make that shift happen in a way that puts workers and communities first.”