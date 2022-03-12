Okanagan-Shuswap summer fun captured in vintage film reel from 1960

It was the summer of 1960, the sun was shining, the water sparkling ... and it was all caught on film.

This week's trip back in time captures the lazy days of summer in the Okanagan and Shuswap.

Vernon historian and videographer Francois Arseneault has unearthed a gem dating back more than 60 years.

“From swimming at Shuswap Lake and watching the CP Rail passenger train snake its way along the shoreline, to playing on the sandy beach at Skaha Lake and watching a Canadian Pacific Airlines Convair make it's noisy approach to Penticton Airport, it's the spring and summer of 1960. And if you are a child living in the Okanagan, life is pretty wonderful,” Arseneault says.

The summer adventure included “kiddie rides and ferris wheels at amusement parks, and eating cotton candy amid the joyful music and happy families.”

The footage also includes the Kelowna Regatta and May Days parades, filled with colourful floats, marching bands and people in costume.

The footage also catches the thrill on a child's face as they reel in a trout from the pond at Polson Park. The annual tradition of stocking the pond with fish continues to this day. However, the event was forced to take a hiatus the past couple years because of COVID restrictions.

“The Kelowna Regatta featured daring high-diving demonstrations from the Athans Tower at the Aquatic Centre at dusk. Yes, growing up and living in the Okanagan is pretty wonderful. These are the memories we cherish.”

Arseneault is always looking for more information on the vintage footage he digs up, and he encourages people to add their input in the comments section on his Youtube page.

Arseneault has an extensive collection of vintage footage, and he is always looking for more, such as today's footage, which was contributed by Bob Brewis whose father, Keith, was behind the viewfinder.

Arseneault currently has more than 1,000 episodes from 54 countries dating back to 1917.

Anyone who may have old 16 mm or 8 mm film footage is invited to email him at [email protected].