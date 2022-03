Photo: Contributed

In a single day, realtors at Vernon Re/Max raised $6,000 for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

The realtors held a bottle drive Thursday, and more than 150 people dropped off bottles and cans at the 27th Street office, raising $3,000.

“The government is matching those donations for the Red Cross until March 18, so we will essentially be donating $6,000 to Ukraine,” said organizer Michelle Girard.