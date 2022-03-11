Vernon Pickleball Association holding first tournament since 2019

Photo: Contributed

Pickleball players will descend on Vernon Saturday, for the inaugural Royal LePage Frostbite Classic men’s doubles pickleball tournament.

The tourney will be held at the pickleball complex at Marshall Fields, starting at 9 a.m.

This is the first tournament held by the Vernon Pickleball Association since 2019.

It's also the first tournament to be held since the roof was raised on the site in 2021, making it the largest dedicated, covered, all-season pickleball complex in Canada.

More than 90 players from across B.C. are registered.

There are two more tournaments coming: the ‘Spring Fling’ women’s doubles tournament on April 23, and the Battle in the Palace mixed doubles tournament on June 12.

All registrations are done online.

Spectators are allowed in the complex, but must be double vaccinated and masks will be optional, as per public health orders.

Spectators are asked to enter and exit from the front doors only.

The VPA is a non-profit society with more than 750 members.