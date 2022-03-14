Approximately 900 cadets will be at the Vernon Cadet Training Centre this summer

Photo: File photo

For the first time since 2019, hundreds of cadets will be arriving at the Vernon Cadet Training Centre this summer.

Cpt. Heather Lawrence said there will be seven courses involving approximately 779 cadets and 119 staff cadets.

COVID restrictions forced the closure of the camp in 2020 and 2021, the first time it did not hold summer training since it began operating in July 1949.

Cadets will start arriving in early July and will take part in a variety of courses while stationed in the North Okanagan.

One of the goals of the national cadet program is to provide skills to youths aged 12-18 years that they can use in civilian life such as leadership and instructional skills.

The courses available to the cadets are:

The Leadership and Challenge Course provides cadets an opportunity to develop as a self-aware outdoor leader. Outdoor skills, confidence and subject matter knowledge are developed to build capacity for cadets to act as outdoor leaders within the expedition program. Activities include outdoor leadership development, team building, and participation in a selection of activities such as advanced biking, kayaking, canoeing, and hiking routes. Cadets attending this course, if successful, can achieve a wilderness first aid qualification.

The Expedition Team Leader Course provides cadets an opportunity to cultivate outdoor leadership skills and develop as a specialist with the skills and subject matter knowledge to perform the duties of an Expedition Team Leader within the Army Cadet Program. Activities include navigation, a 12-day expedition, adventure training, leadership and instructional technique.

The Drill and Ceremonial Instructor Course provides cadets an opportunity to develop as a specialist with the skills and subject matter knowledge to perform the duties of a drill and ceremonial instructor. Activities include advanced drill, instructional techniques and leadership in the conducting of parades and ceremonies.

The Fitness and Sports Instructor Course provides cadets an opportunity to further personal fitness and healthy living knowledge and skills, and develop as a specialist with the skills and subject matter knowledge to perform the duties of a fitness and sports instructor. Activities include personal fitness, healthy living, conducting the cadet fitness assessment, and leading physical activities. Cadets attending this course will also have an opportunity to progress in their Cadet Fitness Assessment Incentive Level.

The Air Rifle Marksmanship Instructor Course provides cadets an opportunity to further personal marksmanship knowledge and skills, and develop as a specialist with the skills and subject matter knowledge to perform the duties of an air rifle marksmanship instructor. Activities include marksmanship techniques, instructional techniques, and coaching. Cadets attending this course will also have an opportunity to progress in their marksmanship level qualification.

The Expedition Team Member Course provides cadets an opportunity to further expedition knowledge and skills, and develop the fundamentals to perform the duties of an expedition team member. Activities include navigation, a five-day expedition and adventure training.

The Mountain Bike Instructor Course provides cadets an opportunity to develop the specialist skills required to perform as a mountain bike instructor at the cadet corps, summer training centre and on expeditions. Activities include riding a mountain bike on intermediate and advanced trails, conducting a mountain bike activity and performing repairs on a mountain bike.

The army, navy and air force cadets come from throughout Western Canada.