Bannister GM challenges auto dealers to match donation to Air Rescue One

Photo: Contributed

A challenge between auto dealers is helping to boost Air Rescue One's campaign to get its own rescue winch.

Air Rescue One provides helicopter rescue to the injured, lost, and sick in the backcountry and across the Thompson-Okanagan.

The AR1 program was created by Vernon Search and Rescue, becoming the first civilian search and rescue winch rescue helicopter team in Canada.

It has a goal to raise $400,000 to purchase its own winch after having to rely on third-party support, which may not always be available.

On average, three calls a week are missed where a human life is at risk when a dedicated winch is not available, the group says.

A portable winch would allow it to transfer the equipment to any available helicopter.

Silver Star kicked started the campaign with a $20,000 donation, and now Bannister GM is challenging other auto dealers to match its $10,000 contribution.

"Air Rescue One has a significant goal to reach, and a little friendly rivalry could really help get the giving going," says Bannister's Brad Nakucyj.

"It seems to me that Silver Star leads the charge by focusing on a need in our community, and Bannister GM always steps up to accept their challenge. Now Bannister would like to cast the net wider and extend the challenge to their peers!" says Community Foundation North Okanagan's Leanne Hammond.

To help meet the challenge, contact Hammond at [email protected] or at 250-542-8655.