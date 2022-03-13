Several Great Blue Herons have been spotted at the Vernon heronry

Photo: Wayne Emde This Great Blue Heron was spotted at Cools Pond in the BX area of Vernon earlier this week.

The big blue birds are back.

Great Blue Herons have started returning to the heronry in Vernon's Anderson Subdivision.

Local heron expert Rita Bos, with the Vernon Heron Protection Society, said she was told several of the big birds have been spotted so far.

Vernon photographer extraordinaire Wayne Emde snapped a pic of one of the birds at the still-frozen Cools Pond in the BX area earlier this week.

Bos said the birds usually start migrating back to the Okanagan in late February to early March.

The birds, that can grow to more than four-feet tall with a wingspan in excess of six feet, had a rough year in 2021, suffering greatly from the heat dome that saw record-setting temperatures throughout the region.

It is too early to tell how many of the big birds will return this year, but Bos said several have already staked out their nests for the summer.

“When they pick a nest, those guys do not eat, they don't fly, they don't leave the nest until they have a mate and then they take turns,” said Bos.

“They will go on a fast for a few days because they don't want to lose their favourite nest.”

Bos said it is possible some of the last year's nests were damaged over the winter, which is common, but she does not know of any significant damage to the area caused by winter storms.