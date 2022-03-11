I Am Woman, Hear Me Laff at Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre

Photo: Contributed Erica Sigurdson

It's time to get your 'laff' on at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre.

The I Am Woman, Hear Me Laff comedy event takes place Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Headlining the event is Vancouver-based Erica Sigurdson.

Having been described as a ‘sugar-coated razor blade,’ Sigurdson is equal parts charming and sardonic in her take on the world around her. She has been featured close to 60 times on CBC Radio's The Debaters, performed at every major comedy festival in Canada as well as in Singapore, the Philippines, Thailand, Afghanistan and Iceland.

Emcee Katie-Ellen Humphries is a stand-up comedian, writer and sketch performer who splits her time between Vancouver and New York.

Whether sharing comedic confessions or disappearing into uproarious and dramatic characters, Humphries’ sensibility falls somewhere between the library and the locker-room.

A founding member of The Lady Show and veteran of award-winning comedy cabaret Atomic Vaudeville, Humphries is a regular on The Debaters, where she has worked as a writer and associate producer.

Also performing is comic Yumi Nagashima, an actress, comedian and YouTuber. Born and raised in Tokyo, she is a mainstay on the Vancouver comedy scene.

Nagashima has performed around the world, including the U.S., Australia, England, Germany, Sweden, Japan and Canada.

She has been featured on The Debaters as well as Andy Kindler’s Alternative show as a part of Just For Laughs North West and was also a finalist in the 2016 and 2017 Yuk Off competition.

The show features adult material and situations that may not be appropriate for all audiences.

Tickets, $35 for adults, $33 for seniors and $30 for students, are available by calling Ticket Seller at 250-549-SHOW (7469) or online.