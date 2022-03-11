Vernon Cadet Training Centre will be buzzing again this summer after a two-year hiatus

Photo: File photo

After a two-year absence, cadets will be returning to Vernon.

COVID restrictions put the kibosh on training at the North Okanagan military camp in 2020 and 2021, but with the virus fading and restrictions easing, cadets will again be arriving in Vernon for summer training.

“I can confirm we are planning to run the Cadet Training Centre (in) Vernon this summer,” Maj. Jenn Jackson told Castanet in an email Thursday.

Vernon's Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corp 63 Kalamalka, 1705 Vernon Army Cadets, and 223 Red Lion Air Cadets all returned to in-person training in the fall of 2021.

Outside of the pandemic, Vernon's cadet camp typically sees an influx of more than 1,000 cadets each summer, for courses ranging from two to six weeks.

With the exception of the last two years, the camp has operated every year since it opened.

Military troops first trained on Mission Hill in 1912.

The camp was mothballed from 1946 to the spring of 1949, when it reopened as a cadet camp.

Castanet has reached out to the Armed Forces for more details on what this cadet season will look like in Vernon.