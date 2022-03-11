Vernon woman helping Ukrainian refugees as she volunteers in neighbouring Romania

Photo: Jenn Kirkland Ukrainian refugees are arriving in Romania, and a Vernon woman is doing what she can to help them.

Jen Kirkland had been in Romania for only 48 hours before witnessing the impact of war in neighbouring Ukraine.

The Vernon woman is volunteering at a children's hospital in Brasov, 500 kilometres from the Ukraine border.

She arrived late Tuesday, and has already had contact with refugees fleeing the invading Russian army.

“I'm just an ordinary person. I'm not a doctor or a nurse, a school teacher or a firefighter. I'm not someone who can perform miracles, and yet looking into the faces of the four Ukrainian women I met today while we gave them much-needed supplies, you'd think I had given them all the treasures of the world,” Kirkland said in an email from Romania.

“All that was asked for was a stroller and car seat, plus whatever we could spare for a newborn girl coming at the end of March, to a woman who had this unforgettable look in her eyes as she held the arm of her mother suffering from Alzheimer's. You could see the pain, the sadness, the whole of life's burdens she carried on her shoulders, and yet she managed heartfelt gratitude to go with her smile as she thanked us for even just this little bit of good news that we could provide her.”

Kirkland was touched by the residents of Brasov as they rallied support for refugees arriving in the city of just under 300,000 people.

This is Kirkland's third, and longest, trip Romania. Her focus is on helping children at the hospital, but like so many others in the area, she is also doing what she can to help the incoming evacuees.

Kirkland is volunteering through the group Firm Foundations Romania, a non-profit that has been working in the eastern European nation for years.

“There was a call a few days ago for warm clothes to provide Ukrainian soldiers ... it feels like a movie to even think that our FFR donations would be worn by men and women fighting for their country, and potentially dying in these same clothes. Wow, did that one hit the heart,” she wrote.

“It's a privilege for me to work alongside this amazing organization and to see the hope and generosity that Romania has for its neighbour to the north. While it's hard to see the hardship on the faces of the few people I've met so far, it's incredibly uplifting to see how the world is coming together in this time of crisis.”

Kirkland is seeking financial support for her extended trip, and anyone wishing to help out can click here to donate.