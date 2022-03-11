Rally for Ukraine to begin in Kelowna and convoy to Polson Park in Vernon

Photo: Facebook

Vernon residents are invited to rally in support of Ukraine this weekend.

A rally will be held at Vernon's "rally corner" at Polson Park, beginning at 3 p.m.

It will begin in Kelowna, where the Kelowna Stands With Ukraine group will gather at 2 p.m. outside City Hall before convoying to Vernon.

The group will accept donations via Interac to [email protected] or cheques made out to Kelowna Stands With Ukraine.

Supporters can also bring either tactical or medical supplies.

Organizers are seeking to provide immediate help to Ukrainian fighters on the front lines.

"I was born in Kyiv, Ukraine, and it was my home city for 25 years," says group spokesperson Dennis Stor. "I am in direct contact with my friends fighting there on the front lines, and our goal is to supply them with anything they need to win this war."