Spallumcheen's Ina Forrest secures spot in wheelchair curling semifinals at Beijing Paralympics

Photo: CPC

Spallumcheen's Ina Forrest has secured a spot in the semifinals after a convincing win in wheelchair curling competition at the Beijing Paralympics in her final round-robin match.

Canada beat Norway 7-6 in a comeback victory to get into the semifinals. It was the team's third win in a row.

Entering the eighth end, Canada was down 6-4 and it came down to the last rock and a superb shot by Jon Thurston to give Canada three points and the win.

The squad, led by skip Mark Ideson, caps off the group stage with a record of 7-3.

Canada plays China at 10:35 p.m. PST tonight for a place in the gold medal game.

“I think we thought we should be a playoff team, so it’s great that we officially are,” said Forrest. “I think we just go forward playing the same – treating every shot like it matters, and do your best on every single one. We don’t ever quit, so we’re always going to be there.”

In para alpine skiing, Lumby's Logan Leach did not finish in Super-G.

The Canadian Paralympic Team holds firm at 16 overall medals – seven gold, two silver, and seven bronze.