RDNO, FortisBC help educate builders on changes to code

Photo: Regional District of North Okanagan

The Regional District of North Okanagan has teamed up with FortisBC for a new crash course aimed to help prepare trades workers for step code changes.

The code changes promote the creation of more energy-efficient homes and ways to deliver projects faster, more cost-effectively and on time.

Here are some of the things those taking part will learn:

The importance of blower door tests and when to properly conduct them, the pros and cons of various ways to build up the outside of a home, install windows to optimize efficiency and how to select the right ones for the job.

The 'step-up' program will take up a full day, leaving builders with a wealth of information to meet the challenges of creating higher-performance homes.

The program will be on Friday, April 8, at the Prestige Lodge in Vernon. Visit here for more information.