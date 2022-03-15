Lumby looking for name for public space near village entrance

Photo: Contributed

Want to have your stamp on a municipal park? The Village of Lumby needs help from the public.

The municipality is looking for input on a new name for the recreational/agricultural lands at the village entrance.

Names such as Lumberjack Park, Gateway Gardens, Cat Memorial Park and Eagle Valley have been some of the suggested names, says Lumby town manager Tom Kadia.

The village originally purchased the land back in 2016 for flood mitigation.

"We started to look at other opportunities for agricultural and recreational activities, so two years ago council did a concept that includes wetlands, bike park, dog park and a pond/gathering area," said Kadia

The image below gives a rough look at what Lumby hopes to create over the next couple of years, with some of it already being done.

The dog park and trail are already completed, among other amenities, with planting trees at the top of the list of what still needs to be done.

Council will discuss the naming of the area more in-depth next week.

If you have any ideas, you can either email them in, drop them off at the office or send it by mail to PO Box 430, Lumby, BC V0E 2G0.